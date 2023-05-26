(Bloomberg) -- Welcome to Social Buzz, a daily column looking at what’s trending on social media platforms. I’m Caitlin Fichtel, an editor on Bloomberg’s Breaking News team, which monitors everything from company statements to tweets from some of the most prominent people in the financial world. Here’s your daily look at what the internet is talking about.

Musks Brain Implant Trial Gets Approved

Neuralink Corp., Elon Musk’s brain-implant company, said it received approval from the US Food and Drug Administration to conduct human clinical trials. Musk’s startup is developing a small device that will link the brain to a computer, consisting of electrode-laced wires. Placing the device requires drilling into the skull.

Passenger Opens Plane Door

A passenger opened an emergency exit door during an Asiana Airlines flight in South Korea causing air to rush inside the cabin and slightly injure 12 people, The Associated Press reported, citing officials. Other passengers tried to stop the person who was later detained by airport police on suspicion of violating the aviation security law. The plane landed safely.

Blockbuster Strikes Back

Remember video rental chain Blockbuster? After Netflix Inc.’s announcement that the company would begin charging users for sharing their accounts with people outside their households, Blockbuster posted a “friendly reminder” on Twitter that reminded customers and fans that they never limited who could share videos. And if you’re curious, yes, Blockbuster still has one store which is located in Oregon.

Hyundai Plant Comes to the US

South Korea’s Hyundai Motor Group and LG Energy Solution Ltd. will invest 5.7 trillion won ($4.3 billion) to produce electric-car batteries in the US to comply with President Joe Biden’s clean energy tax law, which seeks to encourage domestic production and reduce reliance on Chinese suppliers. The Hyundai group — which includes Hyundai Motor Co., Kia Corp. and Genesis — and LG Energy will split the investment 50-50, according to a statement Friday. The plant, in Bryan County, Georgia, will have an annual capacity of 30 GWh, enough to power 300,000 electric vehicles, the carmaker said.

Stars Avoid Sweep

The Dallas Stars avoided a Western Conference finals sweep by the Vegas Golden Knights after they defeated the team 3-2 in Game 4.

