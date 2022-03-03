(Bloomberg) -- Wheat soared to the highest level since 2008 on deepening fears of a global shortage as the Ukraine war cuts off over 25% of the world’s exports of the staple used in everything from bread to cookies and noodles.

Prices have jumped about 60% in the past month, spiking since Russia invaded Ukraine and the U.S. and Europe imposed sweeping sanctions on Russia. The war has closed major ports in the south of Ukraine, and severed logistics and transport links. It also threatens planting of crops in coming months. Trade with Russia has mostly dried up as buyers find it hard to navigate the complexity of sanctions and balk at soaring insurance and freight costs.

Russia and Ukraine are also major suppliers of corn, barley and sunflower oil. Corn has risen to the highest level since 2012, while soybean oil and palm oil have reached records. In the meantime, China, the world’s biggest importer of corn and soybeans and one of the top buyers of wheat, is moving to secure essential supplies in global markets, helping push prices even higher.

Wheat futures jumped by the exchange limit in Chicago, rising 6.6% to $12.09 a bushel. There are forecasts for prices to go even higher, piling pressure on global food inflation. Citigroup Inc. said the grain could surge to as high as $14 or $14.50 a bushel in an “extreme bull” scenario if Black Sea exports remain locked out. Even rice is getting swept up in the turmoil, with futures in Chicago near the highest since May 2020.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.