Where to Escape in Glasgow When COP26 Gets Too Much

Veterans of United Nations climate conferences have plenty of tips for newbie delegates, from bringing a sleeping bag to the final stretch of negotiations to making sure you take a good book to help remain sane. And get a quiet bite to eat away from the shop talk.

What’s critical is finding the places that can make the downtime more palatable, and if you’re one of the thousands descending on Glasgow for COP26 from Oct. 31 you may be wondering what Scotland’s biggest city has to offer.

Famous for its grit and acerbic wit, Glasgow has long been overshadowed by its picture-perfect neighbor less than an hour away, the Scottish capital of Edinburgh. But look beyond the grungier façade — particularly the overflowing garbage bins and rat infestation — and you’ll find a thriving city with unique charm. The late American celebrity chef Anthony Bourdain declared his love for Glasgow, calling it “Europe’s no bulls--- zone.”

From the restaurants of Finnieston to the charm of Ashton Lane, there’s plenty to distract you from the doom and gloom of the climate crisis and even some options to boost your climate credentials. Here are our picks, mainly in the city’s leafier West End.

Lunch & Dinner

Cail Bruich, 725 Great Western Road, G12 8QX

The recipient this year of Glasgow’s first Michelin star in almost two decades, Cail Bruich works with seasonal produce and local ingredients, which lowers the carbon footprint of your meal. You can order a five-course tasting menu for 75 pounds ($103) from Wednesday to Thursday and a seven-course tasting menu for 105 pounds from Wednesday to Saturday, with vegetarian alternatives available for both.

Hanoi Bike Shop, 8 Ruthven Lane, G12 9BG

At the budget end of the spectrum, at this Vietnamese canteen you’ll find a rustic atmosphere with old cycles lining the wall outside and great food inside. The summer rolls and Vietnamese coffee are a must-try. Main courses from pho to pork belly with rice cost between 12 and 14 pounds, with vegan and gluten-free options available.

Dram or Pint

Oran Mor, top of Byres Road, G12 8QX

Arts and entertainment venue Oran Mor is a unique converted church. The main bar offers close to 300 different whiskies and the price of a pint of beer is cheaper than it would be in London despite the picturesque surroundings.

Hillhead Book Club, 17 Vinicombe St., G12 8SJ

Another spot in Glasgow’s West End that’s become an institution for locals, the former cinema specializes in cheap eats and great cocktails. The drinks will set you back about 8.50 pounds, while main meals range from 8 to 14 pounds. It’s great for breakfast, too, after a late night of climate conference panels. It serves pancakes, eggs and French toast until 2 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.

A Bit of Culture

Many of Glasgow’s galleries and museums are closed during COP26 because they are hosting some of the debates. Luckily, there’s enough on offer that you should still be able to escape for a break.

Protest Art

This exhibition shows lives devastated by the climate crisis in countries around the world and will appear at a number of venues during COP26 including Glasgow Cathedral, St George’s Tron and Glasgow Central Mosque. The paintings by Glasgow-based artist I.D. Campbell were commissioned by charities including Christian Aid and Islamic Relief UK ahead of the conference to highlight stories from vulnerable communities.

The Grosvenor Cinema, 24 Ashton Lane, Hillhead, G12 8SJ

For a relaxed weeknight, this refurbished 1920s cinema does a mixture of movies and events. It’s on Ashton lane, so is ideally placed to grab a bite to eat afterwards at the bar next door or the Ubiquitous Chip, a Glasgow institution. The best bit: You can take a glass of wine into the screening.

Some Fresh Air

Kelvingrove Park

This Victorian park near the university features a bandstand and great views over the city. During COP26, it will also host a couple of climate rallies, with a school strike Nov. 5 at 11 a.m. featuring Swedish campaigner Greta Thunberg and a march Nov. 6 at noon that begins in the park and moves to Glasgow Green at 3 p.m.

Retail Therapy

Buchanan Galleries, 220 Buchanan St, G1 2FF

For typical shopping needs, this is the place to go. Next to Glasgow Queen Street station, this mall includes the regular U.K. names from Accessorize to Victoria’s Secret.

Zero Waste Market, 17 Hillfoot St., G31 2LD

Burnish your green credentials by shopping at this market, where you can buy plastic-free products, fresh fruit and vegetables and groceries. It’s all sustainable, so bring your own containers.

