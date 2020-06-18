(Bloomberg) -- Wirecard shares plunged as much as 66% after the company delayed publication of its annual financial results for the fourth time and revealed that auditors were unable to find about 1.9 billion euros ($2.1 billion) in cash.

Analysts and investors said the company is losing what little was left of investors’ trust. Focus will turn to liquidity, they added, as the payment firms faces a potential termination of loan agreements that threatens its very existence.

Here is what analyst and investors had to say:

NordLB, Wolfgang Donie

(rating cut to sell from hold)

“It looks like the last remaining speck of investors’ trust has been squandered.”

Wirecard’s situation can only be described as untenable, as the scandal has ballooned into a crisis threatening the company’s existence and degenerating the stock into a gambling bet.

Advises investors to stay away from the stock and slashes its price target to 20 euros from 80 euros.

Mirabaud, Neil Campling

(sell)

“Wirecard’s retreat could be terminal.”

Questions must be asked about the company’s ability to maintain its Visa and MasterCard licenses.

Today’s developments could have far-reaching consequences for its ability to operate worldwide.

Morgan Stanley, Adam Wood

(equal-weight)

Wirecard’s acknowledgment that failure to complete an audit by June 19 may lead to the termination of 2 billion euros in loans moves the focus to its balance sheet and liquidity.

Calculates that if 1.9 billion euros of cash balances cannot be verified, Wirecard might only have 220 million euros of available cash

Would expect Wirecard to seek covenant waivers if banks call the debt

Deka, Ingo Speich

“We are stunned.”

Says a fresh start in management personnel is more urgent than ever.

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods, Sanjay Sakhrani

(market perform)

Says latest developments provide credence to the allegations raised by the Financial Times and some investors around the spurious nature of Wirecard’s Third Party Acquiring business

