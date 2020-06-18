Jun 18, 2020
Wirecard Showdown Stuns Analysts, Raises Liquidity Questions
(Bloomberg) -- Wirecard shares plunged as much as 66% after the company delayed publication of its annual financial results for the fourth time and revealed that auditors were unable to find about 1.9 billion euros ($2.1 billion) in cash.
Analysts and investors said the company is losing what little was left of investors’ trust. Focus will turn to liquidity, they added, as the payment firms faces a potential termination of loan agreements that threatens its very existence.
Here is what analyst and investors had to say:
NordLB, Wolfgang Donie
(rating cut to sell from hold)
- “It looks like the last remaining speck of investors’ trust has been squandered.”
- Wirecard’s situation can only be described as untenable, as the scandal has ballooned into a crisis threatening the company’s existence and degenerating the stock into a gambling bet.
- Advises investors to stay away from the stock and slashes its price target to 20 euros from 80 euros.
Mirabaud, Neil Campling
(sell)
- “Wirecard’s retreat could be terminal.”
- Questions must be asked about the company’s ability to maintain its Visa and MasterCard licenses.
- Today’s developments could have far-reaching consequences for its ability to operate worldwide.
Morgan Stanley, Adam Wood
(equal-weight)
- Wirecard’s acknowledgment that failure to complete an audit by June 19 may lead to the termination of 2 billion euros in loans moves the focus to its balance sheet and liquidity.
- Calculates that if 1.9 billion euros of cash balances cannot be verified, Wirecard might only have 220 million euros of available cash
- Would expect Wirecard to seek covenant waivers if banks call the debt
Deka, Ingo Speich
- “We are stunned.”
- Says a fresh start in management personnel is more urgent than ever.
Keefe, Bruyette & Woods, Sanjay Sakhrani
(market perform)
- Says latest developments provide credence to the allegations raised by the Financial Times and some investors around the spurious nature of Wirecard’s Third Party Acquiring business
