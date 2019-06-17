(Bloomberg) -- Want to receive this post in your inbox every afternoon? Sign up here

European jet maker Airbus cleaned up on the first day of the Paris Air Show, winning its first order for a longer range model of the A321. Rival Boeing is still reeling from the grounding of its 737 Max after crashes killed 346 people. The company is even mulling a name change for the Max. But others are more interested in what went wrong.

Here are today’s top stories

While the world has been focused on Hong Kong, most of the 1.4 billion people right across the border in China have not. Behind the government’s internet firewall, evidence of mass demonstrations is being wiped away.

Amazon and ExxonMobil are among 700 companies being targeted by investors with a combined $10 trillion in assets under management for a lack of transparency about carbon emissions.

Rich families are buying up forests, betting the global decline in arable land and rising food demand makes them a good investment. There’s also money to be made from oil and gas.

India imposed higher duties on a raft of U.S. goods in response to similar measures taken by the Trump administration.

The U.S. dairy industry, suffering from a steady decline in sales, has declared war on dairy substitutes. Wisconsin is seeking to make an example of one successful vegan “butter” maker in particular.

Almost half of all MBA graduates are saddled with six-figure debt, Bloomberg Businessweek reports.

What’s Joe Weisenthal thinking about? The Bloomberg news director says the main event this week is likely to be the Fed decision. In light of recent market volatility, trade tensions, soft labor data, benign inflation and falling inflation expectations, talk of rate cuts is front and center. But the consensus is that there won’t be one just yet.

What you’ll need to know tomorrow

Be the first kid on your block to spot the U.S. recession.

Wall Street isn’t interested in companies fighting deadly superbugs.

UBS just paid a very high price for an economist’s pig comment.

GE and Honeywell face a $74 Billion UTC-Raytheon monster.

Twitch sued trolls who flooded the Amazon-owned site with porn.

Thanks to Facebook, Bitcoin just hit a one-year high. Here’s why.

A drug cop bet big on Brooklyn real estate and won.

What you’ll want to read tonight

Sotheby’s is slipping into wealthy private hands as part of a $2.7 billion deal that will reshape the global art market. Billionaire Patrick Drahi agreed to buy the 275-year-old firm, ending its three decades as a public company. A disciple of media mogul John Malone, Drahi is seizing on the upheavals that have shaken the centuries-old auction model.

To contact the author of this story: David Rovella in New York at drovella@bloomberg.net

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.