(Bloomberg) -- The yuan’s decline to the lowest in two years on the back of a hawkish Federal Reserve is adding focus on the People’s Bank of China’s next steps to stem the currency’s losses.

Offshore yuan weakened past 6.9 per dollar for the first time since August 2020. That’s because risk assets sold off globally after Fed Chair Jerome Powell last week at the Jackson Hole symposium flagged the likely need for restrictive monetary policy for some time to curb high inflation.

The PBOC sprung into action last week to cap the yuan’s losses in the run-up to the Fed summit by setting stronger-than-expected currency fixings. Thursday’s fix was 120 pips stronger than the forecast, the widest gap since February 2020. At least two banks that submit fixing quotations tweaked their models to lean against the yuan weakness, according to people at the banks who declined to be identified as they are not authorized to speak to the media.

The yuan is under pressure to fall as a hawkish Fed puts the US central bank’s policy increasingly at odds with that of China, which is keeping an accommodative stance to boost its economy battered by Covid restrictions and turmoil in the property sector. The economy is projected to grow just 3.5% this year, down from a previous forecast of 3.9%, according to Bloomberg’s latest quarterly survey of economists.

Bank of America Corp. forecasts the onshore yuan to end the year at 7 per dollar and move to 7.10 early 2023 on interest rate divergence and negative commodity trade shock. The onshore yuan was down 0.4% to 6.8715 per dollar on Friday while the offshore unit fell 0.3% to 6.9142 at 8:38 a.m. in Shanghai.

The decline of the yuan has the market closely watching the extent of FX intervention form China. Banks including HSBC Holdings Plc expect the PBOC to reduce the foreign-currency reserve-requirement ratio for financial institutions, tighten its control on fixings, or increase offshore yuan bill issuance to cap the yuan’s decline

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.