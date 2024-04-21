Zelenskiy Says US Aid Gives Ukraine Means to Retake Initiative

(Bloomberg) -- New US support gives Ukraine the potential to retake the initiative in its fight against Russia’s invasion, said President Volodymyr Zelenskiy.

The package of almost $61 billion in military and economic approved by the House of Representatives comes at a time Kremlin forces have been pressing their advantage in weaponry and manpower of Kyiv’s troops. The House bill is expected to be taken up by the Senate within days.

“I think this support will really strengthen the armed forces of Ukraine,” Zelenskiy told NBC’s “Meet the Press” on Sunday through an interpreter.

“We did lose the initiative,” Zelenskiy said. “Now we have all the chance to stabilize the situation and to overtake the initiative.”

Read more: Ukraine Cheers US Aid as Kyiv Seeks to Reverse Military Setbacks

The Ukrainian leader lauded the mention of long-range Army Tactical Missile Systems (ATACM) weaponry in the House bill. President Joe Biden will have the final say on whether the systems are provided to Ukraine.

The ability to strike Russian targets at longer range and to shore up Ukraine’s air defense are the highest priorities for now, Zelenskiy said.

“We will have a chance at victory if Ukraine really gets the weapons system, which we need so much, which thousands of soldiers need so much,” Zelenskiy said.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.