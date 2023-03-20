Zellers opening inside Hudson’s Bay stores in Ontario, Alberta this week

Up Next

Up Next

Hudson’s Bay will open the first 12 Zellers locations inside existing Ontario and Alberta department stores this Thursday.

The resurrected Canadian discount retail chain’s e-commerce site is also set to launch on March 23.

Food trucks serving fare such as burgers, fries and sandwiches from the original Zellers Family Restaurant will make stops at the various stores during the first few opening days, Hudson’s Bay said.

There are 25 Zellers locations planned for Hudson’s Bay stores across Canada.

Zellers closed most of its stores in 2013 but started teasing a comeback last year.

HERE ARE THE STORES OPENING MARCH 23:

ONTARIO

Erin Mills Town Centre, Mississauga

Burlington Mall, Burlington

White Oaks Mall, London

Scarborough Town Centre, Scarborough

Pen Centre Shopping Plaza, St. Catharines

Cambridge Centre, Cambridge

Rideau Centre, Ottawa

St. Laurent Centre, Ottawa

Cataraqui Town Centre, Kingston

ALBERTA