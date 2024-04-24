(Bloomberg) -- Zimbabwe’s President Emmerson Mnangagwa has re-appointed Winston Chitando as the southern African nation’s mines minister, a post he held before last year’s elections.

Prior to his re-appointment, Chitando was the local government minister.

Chitando’s reappointment is among several changes announced by the Chief Secretary to the President and Cabinet Martin Rushwaya late on Wednesday. Others include Soda Zhemu, whom Chitando replaced. Zhemu is now minister of national housing and social amenities.

All appointments are with immediate effect, Rushwaya said in an emailed statement.

