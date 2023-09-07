Abandoned Electric Cars ‘As Far As The Eye Can See’: Big Take Podcast

Growing sales of electric vehicles around the world have also come with growing pains. In China, outdated models no one wants pile up in vast EV graveyards. In Norway, tax breaks for electric car buyers have been so successful that the government faces a revenue shortfall.

Bloomberg’s Linda Lew and Businessweek contributor Willem Marx join this episode to talk about the upsides—and downsides—of the EV boom. And Oslo city councilman Eivind Trædal explains why electric cars can sometimes make the problem of traffic-clogged streets even worse.

