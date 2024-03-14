Actis Said to Raise $800 Million in New Infra Fund’s First Close

(Bloomberg) -- Actis, the private equity firm being acquired by General Atlantic, has raised $800 million at the first close of a new emerging markets-focused infrastructure fund, according to people familiar with the matter.

The London-based firm is aiming for a year-end final close for Actis Long Life Infrastructure Fund 2, the people said, asking not to be identified discussing confidential information. Actis is aiming for about $1.5 billion for the latest pool, up from the $1.23 billion raised by its predecessor, the people said.

The new fund is focused on renewables, transmission and distribution, roads, district cooling and digital infrastructure assets in Latin America, Asia, central and eastern Europe, the Middle East and North Africa. Actis’s long-life infrastructure funds target assets with stable cash flows and decade-plus holding periods, according to its website.

Through the strategy, Actis has invested in Indian roads, EDP-Energias de Portugal SA’s power lines in Brazil and a Dubai district cooling company. A spokesperson for Actis declined to comment.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.