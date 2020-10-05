Alberta's TC Energy offers to buy rest of U.S. pipe business

TC Energy Corp. offered to buy all the outstanding units of affiliate TC PipeLines LP it doesn’t already own, the latest move to streamline a pipeline company’s corporate structure.

TC PipeLines unitholders would receive 0.65 common shares of TC Energy for each outstanding publicly held common unit of the pipeline company, representing an implied value of US$27.31 per common unit based on Friday’s closing price, TC PipeLines said Monday in a statement. That represents a 7.5 per cent premium to the exchange ratio implied by the 20-day volume weighed average prices of TC PipeLines’ common units and TC Energy’s common shares as of Friday. TC Energy is the company behind the controversial Keystone XL pipeline.

Pipeline structures known as master-limited partnerships have dwindled since the crude-market crash of 2014-2016 and a change to U.S. tax policy that pummeled companies’ unit prices. Last October, Hess Midstream Partners LP said it would ditch its master limited partnership structure and special payouts to its general partner in a US$6.2 billion deal. DCP Midstream LP eliminated special payouts in November.

The offer was made to the board of the general partner of TC PipeLines. Because the general partner is a subsidiary of TC Energy, a conflicts committee composed of independent directors of TC PipeLines will be formed to consider the offer and make a recommendation. The proposal is subject to approval of the boards of TC PipeLines and TC Energy, as well as holders of a majority of the outstanding common units of TC PipeLines. It’s also subject to a definitive merger agreement.