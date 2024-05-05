Oil advanced after a weekly drop as Saudi Arabia’s price hikes for Asia signaled confidence in the outlook, while Israel’s latest moves in the Gaza Strip put the focus back on tensions in the region.

Brent climbed toward US$84 a barrel after posting the biggest weekly loss since February. Saudi Aramco hiked selling prices of all its grades to Asia for June, with the key Arab Light variety raised by more than some refiners estimated. In the Middle East, Israel’s military has begun moving civilians out of Rafah, a possible prelude to a long-expected attack on the Gazan city.

That’s providing some support for oil after it declined in three of the last four weeks. OPEC and its allies are widely expected to press on with supply cuts in the second half of this year in an attempt to prevent a surplus. The group’s laggards Iraq and Kazakhstan have outlined plans on how they will curb flows to compensate for producing above their quotas earlier in the year.

“Crude is trading higher on a combination of renewed Middle East concerns adding some premium back to prices and Saudi signaling robust demand after hiking prices to Asia,” said Ole Hansen, head of commodity strategy at Saxo Bank A/S.

The operation in Rafah comes after talks over the weekend on a potential truce between Israel and Hamas in Cairo broke up inconclusively. “There are no immediate consequences for the oil market, but the geopolitical risk premium is shifting slightly,” Engie EnergyScan said in a note.

Options markets, meanwhile, have shed the risk premium as fears of a wider, regional war dissipate. Brent skews are at their most bearish in nearly two months, with the discount of bullish calls to puts at the widest since March.

Brent’s prompt spread — the difference between its two nearest contracts — has also eased in recent weeks, but remains in a positive, backwardated structure with near-term barrels more costly than those further out. The gap was 56 cents a barrel, down from 93 cents two weeks ago.

