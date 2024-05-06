(Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the India Edition newsletter by Menaka Doshi – an insider's guide to the emerging economic powerhouse, and the billionaires and businesses behind its rise, delivered weekly.

For global fixed-income investors looking at India, government bonds may be a better buy than corporate dollar debt, thanks to inflows ahead of inclusion in a JPMorgan Chase & Co. index.

Fully Accessible Route notes, which are available to non-residents of India and have attracted heavy inflows, returned 2.6% so far this year, according to a Bloomberg index. That compares to 1.6% for the US-currency debt issued by companies.

Fixed income in the world’s most populous country is in demand ahead of its addition into JPMorgan’s emerging markets debt gauge in late June. The accession is expected to attract tens of billions of dollars of inflows into a market historically shielded from foreigners. The central bank’s efforts to contain volatility in the rupee has helped enhance the appeal of local-currency notes.

“While Indian corporate dollar bonds provide a hedge against currency fluctuations, Indian government bonds may outperform them” amid factors such as relative stability of the currency, said Neeraj Jain, fixed income fund manager at Trust Mutual Fund in Mumbai.

In price terms, the index of FAR bonds has rallied more than credit since the start of the year, the Bloomberg-compiled data show. On top of that, the sovereign securities offer a higher coupon, on average, than their corporate counterparts.

Credit did manage to steal a march on government debt in May, however. After a loss for April, the index of companies’ dollar notes returned 0.9% so far this month, more than the 0.2% for government securities.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.