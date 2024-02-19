8m ago
Amplats Plans Restructure That May Affect About 3,700 Jobs
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Anglo American Platinum Ltd. has proposed a restructure of its business that may affect about 3,700 jobs across its South African operations.
The so-called section 189A process involves a consultation period with trade unions and affected employees and will be facilitated by the Commission for Conciliation, Mediation and Arbitration, the Johannesburg-based company said in a statement Monday. Only when the consultation process is concluded will the final number of affected jobs be known.
In parallel, Amplats, as the company it known, has initiated a contractor-vendor review process that could affect 620 service providers.
To view the source of this information click here
©2024 Bloomberg L.P.