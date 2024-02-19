(Bloomberg) -- Anglo American Platinum Ltd. has proposed a restructure of its business that may affect about 3,700 jobs across its South African operations.

The so-called section 189A process involves a consultation period with trade unions and affected employees and will be facilitated by the Commission for Conciliation, Mediation and Arbitration, the Johannesburg-based company said in a statement Monday. Only when the consultation process is concluded will the final number of affected jobs be known.

In parallel, Amplats, as the company it known, has initiated a contractor-vendor review process that could affect 620 service providers.

