'An evolution for the brand': Indigo store to sell alcohol

Indigo is planning to open a new location in downtown Toronto that offers a “radically different” experience, including the possibility of drinking while shopping.

The new location, set to open this fall in Toronto’s The Well development, will allow customers to drink beer, wine or coffee while shopping the nearly 1,500-square-metre store.

On top of drinks, the store will also offer gourmet snacks, a vinyl record shop and plant shop.

Indigo says the new store is “an evolution for the brand,” offering an assortment of books while focusing on lifestyle products and “in-store experiences.”

“We know our customers love the current Indigo stores, but we also know the world is changing and people are craving more meaningful experiences that get them closer to their passions,” Indigo CEO Peter Ruis said in a news release.

“We are thrilled to offer our customers an elevated experience that is much more than a shop. This will be a destination and social meeting place, celebrating the best of what Indigo does; Books, Music, Fashion and Culture – it will be a total lifestyle emporium.”

In June, Indigo reported losses of $49.6 million for its most recent fiscal year. The financials had taken a hit after a cyberattack temporarily halted online sales and disrupted payment systems.

With files from The Canadian Press