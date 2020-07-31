(Bloomberg) --

Angola’s government took control of Grupo Medianova, a media company linked to a former aide of ex-President Jose Eduardo dos Santos.

The company was handed over to the Telecommunications, Technology and Social Communications Ministry by the national asset-recovery office, the state prosecutor’s office said in a statement on Friday.

Medianova is owned by General Leopoldino do Nascimento, also known as “Dino,” who served as Dos Santos’s director of communications. The company publishes O Pais, the country’s only private daily newspaper, and owns a radio and TV station.

The state prosecutor’s office didn’t immediately respond to a text message seeking comment. Calls to Medianova’s offices didn’t connect when Bloomberg sought comment.

