Goldman Sachs Will Be Active in Bolt-On-Acquisitions, CFO Scherr Says

Apple Inc. (AAPL:UW) on Tuesday made its credit card with Goldman Sachs (GS:UN) available to all U.S. customers.

People with iPhones running the latest software can apply for the Apple Card via the Wallet app, Apple said in a statement. The Cupertino, California-based technology giant also announced a deal with Uber Technologies Inc. that will give customers 3 per cent cash back on Uber and UberEats purchases.

Apple, which previously said only people shopping at Apple stores or buying its services would get 3 per cent cash back, said other merchants and apps will eventually offer the deal.

All Apple Pay transactions get 2 per cent back, while purchases made with the physical card get 1 per cent reimbursements daily.