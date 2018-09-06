{{ currentBoardShortName }}
  • Markets
  • Indices
  • FX
  • Energy
  • Metals
  • Live
Markets
As of: {{timeStamp.date}}
{{timeStamp.time}}

Markets

{{ currentBoardShortName }}
  • Markets
  • Indices
  • FX
  • Energy
  • Metals
  • Live
{{data.symbol | reutersRICLabelFormat:group.RICS}}
 
{{data.netChng | number: 4 }}
{{data.netChng | number: 2 }}
{{data | displayCurrencySymbol}} {{data.price | number: 4 }}
{{data.price | number: 2 }}
{{data.symbol | reutersRICLabelFormat:group.RICS}}
 
{{data.netChng | number: 4 }}
{{data.netChng | number: 2 }}
{{data | displayCurrencySymbol}} {{data.price | number: 4 }}
{{data.price | number: 2 }}

Are you looking for a stock?

Try one of these

{{result.description}}
{{result.ric}}
More Results

BNN

Scoreboard

    BNN

    Latest Videos

    {{ currentStream.Name }}

    Related Video

    Continuous Play:
    ON OFF

    The information you requested is not available at this time, please check back again soon.

    More Video

    Most Popular

    2h ago

    Apple wins EU antitrust approval to acquire Shazam

    Stephanie Bodoni, Bloomberg News

    Croxon on Apple versus Amazon: Would rather back a company 'going out to own the world'

    VIDEO SIGN OUT

    Security Not Found

    The stock symbol {{StockChart.Ric}} does not exist

    See Full Stock Page »

    Apple Inc. (AAPL.O) won European Union antitrust approval to acquire music-identification service Shazam after regulators concluded that the deal wouldn’t hurt competition in the digital music streaming market.

    The European Commission’s decision on Thursday follows an in-depth probe amid concerns that the iPhone maker could use Shazam’s data to lure customers to its own music service.

    “Data is key in the digital economy” and “we must therefore carefully review transactions which lead to the acquisition of important sets of data, including potentially commercially sensitive ones, to ensure they do not restrict competition,” EU Antitrust Commissioner Margrethe Vestager said in a statement on Thursday.

    Europe’s antitrust enforcers are increasingly concerned about how technology companies use data. Facebook Inc. was fined last year for failing to disclose to merger watchdogs that it could combine its own data with that of messaging app WhatsApp.

    Vestager has talked about data as a currency for free services and how smaller companies may struggle to compete with data-rich rivals.

     