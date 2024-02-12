(Bloomberg) -- Arm Holdings Plc is extending a big rally in the wake of last week’s blockbuster earnings report that showed artificial intelligence spending is bolstering sales.

The chip designer’s shares soared as much as 42% on Monday on volume that was more than six times the average over the past three months. The advance briefly pushed the stock’s gains to more than 100% in the three trading sessions since Arm’s results were released after markets closed on Feb. 7.

“What you’re seeing here is a feeding frenzy for anything to do with AI,” said Dennis Dick, trader at Triple D Trading. “We’ve already seen this kind of thing with Nvidia, but now Arm is being put in the same classification. It isn’t a pure AI play, it does other things, but it does have that division, and that’s what driving the price here. It’s just about the AI boom.”

Arm is benefiting from a push beyond smartphone technology, helping fuel growth and profitability. Last week, Arm projected revenue of $850 million to $900 million for the March quarter, far surpassing the average analyst estimate at $778 million. Chief Executive Officer Rene Haas said opportunities presented by AI are still in the early stages.

So far, Nvidia Corp. has been the biggest beneficiary of AI-driven demand for computing power. The chipmaker’s shares more than tripled last year amid a surge in revenue and profits related to sales of its so-called AI accelerator chips. Nvidia’s rally has continued this year, sending the stock up another 49% and pushing its market value to $1.82 trillion, past that of Amazon.com Inc.

Arm has nearly tripled since its shares debuted in September and now has a market value of more than $140 billion, making it more valuable than Boeing Co. and AT&T Inc. The Cambridge, England-based company is still 90%-owned by SoftBank Group Corp., which acquired the business in 2016 for $32 billion.

