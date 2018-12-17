(Bloomberg) -- A sell-off in U.S. stocks that sent the S&P 500 Index to its lowest close in 14 months looks set to spread to Asia as investors awaited the Federal Reserve’s rate decision and assessed the outlook for global growth.

Futures fell in Japan, Australia and China after the S&P 500 finished Monday at the lowest since October 2017 and the Russell 2000 Index of smaller companies entered a bear market. The dollar dropped, while Treasuries gained. West Texas crude settled below $50 for the first time since October 2017 as glut fears grew. Chinese assets will be closely watched as President Xi Jinping gives a speech on the nation’s reform path.

“There is panic in markets that the global economy is falling down a cliff and all growth-sensitive assets are in free-fall with US equities, oil and copper tumbling to yearly lows,” Bernd Berg, global macro and FX strategist at Woodman Asset Management, said in an email Tuesday. “All eyes are now on Fed Chair Jerome Powell with pressure on the Fed mounting to provide a lifeline to stem the global market rout.”

Investors will be scrutinizing the Fed’s statement Wednesday, as well as Chairman Jerome Powell’s news conference, for clues as to its intentions for 2019. President Donald Trump again weighed in, tweeting Monday that it was “incredible” the central bank was considering a rate hike, given low inflation and a strong dollar.

Global growth forecasts for next year are being trimmed as a trade war between the biggest economies bites and markets reel from a volatile 2018. Meanwhile, political uncertainty still grips investors. There has been another round of personnel changes within the Trump administration, threats of a government shutdown and confusion remains over Britain’s future relationship with the European Union.

Coming Up

The Federal Reserve holds its final policy meeting of 2018 on Tuesday and Wednesday. The rate decision will be followed by a press conference with Chairman Jerome Powell.

The Bank of Japan’s monetary policy decision is due Thursday, followed by a briefing from Governor Haruhiko Kuroda. A Bank of England decision is also Thursday.

Chinese President Xi Jinping marks the 40th anniversary of Deng Xiaoping’s opening of the nation’s economy to the world with a keynote speech at a conference scheduled for Tuesday.

A partial U.S. government shutdown could start this week if lawmakers and Trump fail to resolve how much money to allocate for Trump’s wall along the Mexican border.

And these are the main moves in markets:

Stocks

Futures on the Nikkei 225 fell 2.4 percent in Singapore.

Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 Index futures were down 1.5 percent.

FTSE China A50 futures dropped 0.5 percent.

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index futures were little changed.

The S&P 500 Index fell 2.1 percent as of 4 p.m. New York time.

Currencies

The yen advanced 0.5 percent to 112.83 per dollar.

The offshore yuan was steady at 6.8993 per dollar.

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index declined 0.3 percent.

The euro rose 0.4 percent to $1.1346.

The British pound jumped 0.2 percent to $1.2612.

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries dipped three basis points to 2.86 percent, the lowest in over a week.

Commodities

The Bloomberg Commodity Index dipped 1.2 percent to the lowest in almost 18 months.

West Texas intermediate crude declined 3.8 percent to $49.28 a barrel.

Gold climbed 0.6 percent to $1,246.33 an ounce.

