(Bloomberg) -- Asia’s manufacturing activity painted a mixed picture in March as new orders and output worsened for some amid still subdued global demand conditions, while others indicated a recovery.

Purchasing managers indexes for South Korea and Vietnam, the region’s manufacturing hubs, slipped back into contraction zone during the month, even as readings for trade bellwether Taiwan and Japan showed an improvement, surveys published by S&P Global and au Jibun Bank showed Monday.

South Korea’s index fell to 49.8 from 50.7 in February, the lowest reading since October 2023, while Japan saw its PMI jump to 48.2 from 47.2 amid signs that the worst of the weakness had passed. Taiwan’s PMI surged to 49.3 from 48.6, while still remaining below the 50 mark that separates expansion and contraction.

Despite lower orders for key export markets like China, the US and Europe in March, Taiwan’s factories reported their highest confidence in nearly three years on bets that sales and productivity will pick up in the months ahead.

“Signs of price and supply stability are helping support a more optimistic outlook,” said S&P Global Market Intelligence Director Paul Smith.

The readings come a day after China reported the first expansion in manufacturing activity since September, amid signs that the world’s second-largest economy is stabilizing. The official manufacturing purchasing managers index rose to 50.8 from 49.1 in February, the National Bureau of Statistics said in a statement Sunday.

Most factories across Asia reduced output and new orders last month at softer rates, according to the PMI surveys. Business confidence also firmed up, with manufacturers in some geographies even raising their staffing and purchasing activity to prepare for a ramp-up in production.

Thailand likewise saw a big jump in its PMI to 49.1 from 45.3, while Myanmar climbed to 48.3. The Indonesia and the Philippines led Asia’s manufacturing expansion, with PMI readings at 54.2 and 50.9, respectively.

