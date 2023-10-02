(Bloomberg) -- Asian shares look set to fall after hawkish signaling from the Federal Reserve intensified a rout in Treasuries and caused the S&P 500 to whipsaw in a volatile session.

Australia’s benchmark fell 1.6% while Japanese futures point to sizable declines at the opening, with hawkish Fed messaging overtaking earlier optimism over the deal to avoid a US government shutdown. Yields on five- to 30-year Treasuries all jumped about 10 basis points Monday, while those on the benchmark 10-year note climbed to the highest since 2007.

Energy and financial stocks sold off Monday, erasing gains for the year in the S&P/Toronto Stock Exchange Composite Index. The tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 defied the negative sentiment, ending the day 0.8% higher, buoyed by firms including Microsoft Corp., Apple Inc. and Nvidia Corp.

Fed Vice Chair for Supervision Michael Barr said the biggest question before central bankers was how long to leave rates elevated, while known FOMC hawk Michelle Bowman reiterated her call for multiple hikes. On Friday, New York Fed boss John Williams had suggested rates should stay high for some time.

The Reserve Bank of Australia is forecast to leave its policy rate unchanged for a fourth meeting on Tuesday, even as Australian home prices stayed strong in September. New Zealand’s central bank on Wednesday is also expected to keep rates unchanged 10 days from a general election. China is in the midst of a week-long holiday.

The S&P 500’s intraday drop was seen as a bearish signal “given the fact that Congress came in and averted a risk that was on everyone’s radar as far as the government shutdown,” said Mike Harris, president of Quest Partners.

“The fact that we’re not seeing a more significant rally is meaningful, and once again this move up in interest rates in large part is the market finally waking up to this reality of higher rates for longer,” he said.

The selloff in global bonds gathered momentum as the US shutdown reprieve prompted traders to raise bets on a November rate hike from the Fed. They now see a roughly one-in-three chance of a November move, up from the 25% likelihood priced on Friday.

The dollar crept lower versus its Group-of-10 peers early Tuesday, after Bloomberg’s dollar index jumped 0.7% Monday. The greenback touched a year-to-date high versus the yen after the Bank of Japan said it would conduct an additional buying operation. Gold prices slipped to seven-month lows, extending last week’s 4% slide, under pressure from surging bond yields.

Oil retreated, with West Texas Intermediate dropping below $90 a barrel. A Citigroup Inc. analyst said waning demand from China is poised to to cap the gains from OPEC+ supply cuts.

Key events this week:

China has week-long holiday

New York Fed President John Williams moderates discussion on climate risk, Monday

Cleveland Fed President Loretta Mester speaks on economic outlook, Monday

US ISM manufacturing index, Monday

Australia rate decision, Tuesday

Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic speaks on economic outlook and inflation, Tuesday

August US JOLTS report, Tuesday

Eurozone services and composite PMIs, Wednesday

ECB President Christine Lagarde gives welcome address at conference, Wednesday

US ISM services index, Wednesday

France industrial production, Thursday

BOE Deputy Governor Ben Broadbent, Riksbank First Deputy Governor Anna Breman participate at panel discussion, Thursday

San Francisco Fed President Mary Daly speaks at the Economic Club of New York, Thursday

Germany factory orders, Friday

September US nonfarm payrolls, Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

Hang Seng futures fell 0.7%

S&P/ASX 200 fell 1.6%

S&P 500 futures were little changed as of 8:06 a.m. Tokyo time

The Nasdaq 100 rose 0.8%

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.2%

The MSCI World index fell 0.5%

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed

The euro was unchanged at $1.0477

The British pound fell 0.9% to $1.2093

The Japanese yen was unchanged at 149.86 per dollar

The offshore yuan was little changed at 7.3222 per dollar

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin fell 1% to $27,568.5

Ether fell 0.2% to $1,662.8

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced 11 basis points to 4.68%

Australia’s 10-year yield advanced 10 basis points to 4.59%

Germany’s 10-year yield advanced eight basis points to 2.92%

Britain’s 10-year yield advanced 13 basis points to 4.56%

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude was little changed

Spot gold was little changed

