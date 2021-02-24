(Bloomberg) -- Asian stocks looked set to rise after U.S. equities reversed losses on encouraging vaccine news and soothing comments on inflation from Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell. Treasury yields jumped.

Futures pointed higher in Japan, Australia and Hong Kong. Energy and industrial stocks led gains in the S&P 500 Index, offsetting weakness in tech shares. Banks advanced, sending an industry gauge to its highest since 2007, and small caps rallied more than 2% after U.S. regulators said Johnson & Johnson’s Covid-19 vaccine is safe and effective.

Elsewhere, the 10-year Treasury yield surged as much as ten basis points to its highest level in a year before pulling back. The dollar weakened against its major peers, with commodity currencies advancing. Crude oil jumped to the highest in more than a year as traders see supply tightening with demand returning. Copper touched the highest since 2011.

Powell reaffirmed the central bank’s commitment to easy policy in his second day of Congressional testimony, pushing back on inflation concerns and saying the U.S. still has a long way to recover. Equity investors are weighing predictions for a post-pandemic surge in economic activity and corporate earnings, mindful that higher interest rates could dent the appeal of stocks.

“There’s definitely a debate going on within the market both in terms of interest rates and inflation, but also in terms of economic growth,” said Chris Zaccarelli, chief investment officer at Independent Advisor Alliance. “It’s this whole growth-versus-value investing style discussion that happened last year, and now in 2021 I would say it’s been more mixed.”

Elsewhere, the New Zealand dollar jumped after the government said it would require the central bank to take into account housing when setting monetary policy. Bitcoin climbed back toward $50,000 after a plunge earlier this week.

Some key events to watch this week:

Finance ministers and central bankers from the Group of 20 will meet virtually Friday. U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen will be among the attendees.

These are some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The S&P 500 Index rose 1.1%.

Nikkei 225 futures rose 1.3%.

Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 Index futures rose 0.7%.

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index futures gained 0.9% earlier.

Currencies

The yen weakened 0.6% to 105.83 per dollar.

The offshore yuan rose 0.2% to 6.4473 per dollar.

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 0.2%.

The euro rose 0.2% to $1.2170.

The kiwi gained 1.5% to 74.45 U.S. cents.

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries was up three basis points at 1.37%.

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude gained 2.9% to $63.45 a barrel.

Gold was little changed at $1,803.61 an ounce.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.