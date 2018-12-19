(Bloomberg) -- Asian stocks looked set to decline after U.S. equities swung from gains to losses as Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell failed to quell investor concerns that tightening policy will choke economic growth.

Equity futures slid in Japan and most other Asian markets before the open. The S&P 500 Index turned a gain of as much as 1.5 percent into a loss of the same magnitude to end Wednesday’s session at a 15-month low after U.S. policy makers raised interest rates for the fourth time this year. They also lowered their forecast for hikes next year to two from three, though markets had been priced for just one. Treasury yields slid and the dollar erased losses as Powell said the Fed’s balance sheet normalization would continue “on automatic pilot.”

Investors had hoped for a less aggressive approach after U.S. stocks tumbled into a correction amid concern that global growth is slowing. The Fed ignored repeated calls from U.S. President Donald Trump in the lead up to the decision to refrain from lifting borrowing costs again amid the volatility in financial markets.

“The Fed’s been a huge friend of the stock market and they are now a little bit of an enemy and probably become worse of an enemy before this is all over,” Bob Doll, Nuveen chief equity strategist and senior portfolio manager, said on Bloomberg Television.

Beyond the Fed, trade and politics remain dominant themes. The U.S. Senate will vote as soon as Wednesday on a bipartisan spending bill to avoid a partial federal shutdown and keep the government funded until Feb. 8. Meanwhile, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said America and China are planning to hold meetings in January to negotiate a broader trade truce. In Asia, focus turns to the Bank of Japan monetary policy decision.

Elsewhere, Italian debt surged after the European Commission decided against launching a disciplinary procedure over the country’s budget. Oil shed almost half the day’s gains.

You can read more on the markets on our Markets Live blog.

Here are some events investors will focus on in the coming days:

The Bank of Japan’s monetary policy decision is due Thursday, followed by a briefing from Governor Haruhiko Kuroda. A Bank of England decision is also Thursday.

And these are the main moves in markets:

Stocks

Futures on the Nikkei 225 fell 1.6 percent in Singapore.

Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 Index futures lost 0.6 percent.

Futures on the FTSE China A50 fell 1 percent.

The S&P 500 fell 1.5 percent at the close in New York.

Currencies

The yen was little changed at 112.49 per dollar.

The offshore yuan lost 0.2 percent to 6.9067 per dollar.

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose 0.1 percent.

The euro rose 0.2 percent to $1.1380.

The British pound fell 0.2 percent to $1.2617.

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries fell six basis points to 2.76 percent.

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude increased 1.7 percent to $47.37 a barrel.

Gold fell 0.5 percent to $1,243.27 an ounce.

--With assistance from Sarah Ponczek, Vildana Hajric and Lu Wang.

To contact the reporter on this story: Andreea Papuc in Sydney at apapuc1@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Christopher Anstey at canstey@bloomberg.net, Cormac Mullen

©2018 Bloomberg L.P.