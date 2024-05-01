(Bloomberg) -- Edward Ruff has departed Citigroup Inc. after the firm put the senior dealmaker on leave while it was investigating his treatment of a junior banker, according to a person familiar with the matter.

Ruff, who was a managing director in Citigroup’s equity capital markets group, was suspended from work in January. The move came after Ruff faced a complaint for the language he used when he publicly berated a junior banker who is a person of color, Bloomberg News reported in March.

A spokesperson for Citigroup declined to comment. Ruff didn’t respond to a request for comment and an automatic response generated by his Citigroup email stated that his address no longer accepts messages.

Ruff rejoined Citigroup from Perella Weinberg Partners in 2014, records from the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority show. He previously worked at Citigroup as a junior banker.

Citigroup has been facing questions about culture in its Wall Street operations after a female managing director in the firm’s equities division sued the bank over alleged sexual assault and harassment by her superiors. The banking giant told staffers in its trading division in recent months to speak up if they observe misconduct.

--With assistance from Todd Gillespie.

