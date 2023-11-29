At Least One Killed in US Osprey Aircraft Crash Off Japan Island

(Bloomberg) -- At least one person was killed when a US military Osprey aircraft crashed into waters off of Japan’s southwest island of Yakushima on Wednesday, Kyodo News reported, citing the country’s Coast Guard.

Initial reports said eight were aboard the aircraft while national public broadcaster NHK said there were six aboard. There has been no official word on the other people on the tilt-rotor plane.

Japanese Coast Guard personnel arrived at the crash site and found the plane in the water along with a capsized rescue boat, according to the group’s 10th regional headquarters.

There have been no details released yet on the likely cause of the crash but Kyodo said the plane’s left engine may have caught on fire, citing prefectural officials in Kagoshima.

Top government spokesman Hirokazu Matsuno said at a news briefing the plane disappeared from radar at about 2:40 p.m. Yakushima is about 1,000 kilometers (620 miles) southwest of Tokyo and Japanese media reports indicated the aircraft was flying to the US’s Kadena Air Base in Okinawa.

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida will not be seeking a suspension of US Osprey flights for now, Kyodo reported.

Read: Three US Marines Killed After Osprey Crash in Australia

In August, three US Marines were killed and five others critically injured after a V-22 Osprey went down while performing drills off the coast of Darwin in Australia’s Northern Territory.

Prior incidents with the V-22 Osprey, an aircraft developed by Bell Helicopter and Boeing Helicopters that can tilt its rotors, included a crash in 2000 that killed 19 Marines in Arizona. The accident was blamed on piloting errors.

--With assistance from Isabel Reynolds.

(Updates with comment from Japanese government. A previous version corrected the day of the week.)

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.