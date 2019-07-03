Auto sales down 7.2% in June as downward trend continues

TORONTO - DesRosiers Automotive Consultants Inc. says light vehicle sales fell an estimated 7.2 per cent in June from a year earlier as a downward trend in Canadian auto sales continued.

The automotive consultant says light vehicle sales totalled about 185,740 for the month, down from 200,156 a year earlier.

The dip in June marked the 16th consecutive month of sales declines when compared with the previous year.

A consumer shift away from passenger cars towards generally higher-emission SUVs and pickup trucks continued in June, with car sales down 21.3 per cent for the month while light truck sales declined only one per cent.

DesRosiers reports that virtually all brands saw sales decline in June from a year earlier, with the exception of slight gains from luxury brands Volvo and Genesis.

Ford Motor Co. kept its spot as the top-selling brand, General Motors was second, and Fiat Chrysler Automobiles regained third place to knock Toyota Motor Co. to fourth.

