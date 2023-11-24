A North Vancouver home built by a top architect with the distinction of being reportedly blessed by the Dalai Lama has hit the market for nearly $3.3 million.

The five-bedroom, 3.5-bathroom home, dubbed the Lantern House, was listed for sale earlier this month in the city’s Edgemont Village.

Fred Hollingswoth, considered among Canada’s top architects, built the home in 1950 and his son Russell expanded the property in 2000.

“The exposed timber beams, large window walls and neutral accents throughout the home create a sense of warmth and tranquility,” reads a Zoocasa blog detailing the property.

“The main floor intentionally lacks curtains to preserve the minimalist, clean aesthetic of the home. Instead, abundant and vibrant greenery surrounds the property, ensuring the necessary privacy.”

According to the Coast Reporter, the home received the blessing in 2014 during the Dalai Lama’s “Education of the Heart” tour. The previous owners were “deeply involved in Eastern traditions” and used the architect's connections to welcome the spiritual leader to their home, the local newspaper reported at the time.

Among the features of the property is a lack of light fixtures, which have largely been replaced with “strategically placed windows” which offer ambient lighting to the home.

Meanwhile, the backyard features a collection of Japanese plants and a water feature.

All images courtesy of Royal LePage Sussex