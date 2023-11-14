'Architectural marvel' near Whistler Mountain for sale for $11.9 million

There is a weird standoff in the housing market, people are stuck in their homes: Vancouver realtor

An award-winning home in British Columbia’s mountains designed by a renowned Canadian architecture firm has hit the market for just under $12 million.

Listing site Zoocasa calls the multi-geometric-shaped home an “architectural marvel.”

The home was designed by Patkau Architects, known for their work on the Audain Art Museum in Whistler, B.C. and the Capilano Library in Edmonton, Alberta.

The Hadaway House, located in Whistler’s Sunridge Plateau and just minutes from Whistler Village, won the 2008 Canadian Architect Award of Excellence. Its “striking geometric design” features elements of steel, wood, glass and concrete, Zoocasa said.

“With soaring ceilings, inspiring geometric folds and grand windows, the residence provides breathtaking panoramic views of Whistler valley from an unparalleled perspective in this award-winning residence,” the listing said.

“Indoor and outdoor living areas provide a diversity of unique spaces to host unforgettable gatherings, both large and small.”

The 4,497 square-foot home features three bedrooms and four bathrooms, Miele kitchen appliances, an office space, and a patio complete with a hot tub.

Stunning B.C. mountain views can be seen from the bedrooms as well. The master, located on the upper level, includes a large triangular corner window, while the other two bedrooms on the lower level feature horizontal strip windows that stretch the length of a wall.

See photos of the home below, courtesy of Whistler Real Estate Company Limited.