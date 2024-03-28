(Bloomberg) -- B. Riley Financial Inc., the boutique investment bank facing questions about its dealings with a former business partner, jumped as much as 15% after gaining extra time to supply missing financial data to its lenders.

Nomura Holdings Inc. gave B. Riley an extension until April 29 under its existing credit agreement to file audited 2023 financials with the bank, according to a regulatory filing on Wednesday. B. Riley said it didn’t incur additional fees and “does not believe it will require the full period” to comply. The stock rose $2.26 to $21.23 at 10 a.m. in New York and traded as high as $21.86.

B. Riley missed the deadline for filing an audited version of its annual results with the Securities and Exchange Commission and then exhausted a customary grace period. On top of that, its loan requires B. Riley to produce audited results for Nomura within 90 days after the end of the fiscal year.

In some scenarios involving bank loans, a failure to meet a reporting obligation gives a lender the option to declare the borrower has defaulted. The extension averts such a possibility at least until the end of next month.

In its preliminary fourth-quarter earnings report, which used unaudited figures, B. Riley said it was carrying $2.36 billion in debt, along with cash and investments of $1.9 billion. Representatives for the company and Nomura declined on Wednesday to elaborate beyond the filing.

The firm has come under fire for its relationship with Brian Kahn, who has been linked to the 2020 collapse of the Prophecy Asset Management hedge fund. B. Riley attributed the delay of its SEC filing to an internal review of its own dealings with Kahn.

Kahn has categorically denied any wrongdoing and said he was among those who lost money when Prophecy collapsed. B. Riley has said it had no knowledge of what happened at Prophecy and wasn’t involved with the hedge fund.

