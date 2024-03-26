(Bloomberg) -- The Bank of Canada’s no. 2 official says fixing the country’s faltering productivity would allow for more economic growth without stoking inflation.

Carolyn Rogers, the bank’s senior deputy governor, said weak business investment and a lack of competition are limiting Canada’s productive capacity. Improving efficiency would allow for faster growth, more jobs and higher wages with less inflationary pressure.

“You’ve seen those signs that say, ‘In emergency, break glass.’ Well, it’s time to break the glass,” she said in a speech in Halifax on Tuesday.

Canada’s labor productivity rose for the first time in seven quarters at the end of last year. GDP per capita —an oft-cited measure that also serves as a gauge for living standards — has receded to around 2017 levels.

The country’s record on productivity is the second-worst among Group of Seven countries, and the gap with the US in terms of the value generated by the economy per hour has worsened for decades, Rogers said.

“When you compare Canada’s recent productivity record with that of other countries, what really sticks out is how much we lag on investment in machinery, equipment and, importantly, intellectual property.”

The speech offered little guidance on the immediate path for interest rates or inflation.

“We’re not all the way back to target and we know we need to finish the job. But we have made a lot of progress,” Rogers said.

Still, the speech provides insights about the way the Bank of Canada is considering productive capacity in the context of long-run potential growth. Policymakers have consistently flagged the inflation risk of wage growth without productivity increases.

“Increasing productivity is a way to protect our economy from future bouts of inflation without having to rely so much on the cure of higher interest rates,” Rogers said.

She said there are three key areas that could improve Canada’s productivity.

The first is labor composition, or the skills workers bring to the job. For existing workers, that means having access to training and reskilling programs. For new entrants, that means preparing for current and future jobs at colleges, universities and apprenticeship programs, she said.

She said Canada should also focus on utilizing the skills of immigrants, who were behind a record-setting pace of workforce expansion.

“Too often, new Canadians are working in jobs that don’t take advantage of the skills they already possesses. And too often these people wind up stuck in low-wage, low-productivity jobs,” she said.

The second area is multifactor productivity, which measures how efficiently capital and labor are being used and can refer to how much competition a company faces or how well it’s taking advantage of technologies.

Canada has proportionally more small and medium-sized companies, which tend to lack the economies of scale that allow larger firms to become more productive, and removing disincentives to growth is “always a good idea,” she said.

“Businesses become more productive when they’re exposed to competition,” she added. “Competition drives companies to become more productive by innovating and by finding ways to be more efficient.”

The third is addressing weak investment, which has been a problem in Canada for a long time. There’s a persistent gap between levels of capital spending per worker by Canadian firms compared with US counterparts. It has gotten worse over the past decade: While US spending continues to increase, Canadian investment levels are lower than they were a decade ago.

Policy uncertainties and the pandemic contributed to the lack of investment in Canada, she acknowledged.

“We see the risks out there. Yet these same forces and risks are also present in other countries. And companies in those countries — our global competitors — continue to invest, widening the gap with Canada, making it increasingly urgent that we turn the situation around.”

Members of the central bank’s six-person governing council said it was “still too early” to consider lowering borrowing costs at their March 6 rate decision, where they ultimately held the policy rate at 5% for a fifth straight meeting.

Economists surveyed by Bloomberg expect the Bank of Canada to start lowering borrowing costs in June. The central bank’s next meeting is April 10.

