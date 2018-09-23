Barrick Gold, Randgold said to be in advanced talks on merger

Barrick Gold Corp. is in advanced stages of negotiations to merge its operations with African rival Randgold Resources Ltd., according to people familiar with the talks.

A deal is imminent, according to one of the people who declined to provide more details.

IKN, a blog specializing in mining news earlier reported that an announcement may come as early as Sunday or before the opening bell Monday, adding, "multiple sources have told the desk the deal is on."

Andy Lloyd, a spokesman for Barrick, and Kathy du Plessis from Randgold declined to comment.

In many ways, the strategies of the two companies are similar. Both aim to generate free cash flow even if gold prices drop to as low as US$1,000 an ounce. They also have high internal ‘hurdle’ rates for investment; in Barrick’s case they must generate an internal rate of return of 15 percent and in Randgold’s 20 per cent. Barrick, with a market cap of US$12.2 billion has twice the market value of Randgold.

Barrick would benefit from Randgold’s experience in navigating the tough environment in Africa. Mining companies have found themselves caught up in a wave of resource nationalism and the tide has been particularly strong across Africa, where politicians are threatening to upend long-standing agreements in order to reap greater economic rewards from local resources.

Acacia Mining Plc, which is majority-owned by Barrick, has been stuck in limbo after Tanzania imposed a ban on exports of mineral concentrates in 2017 and slapped a US$190 billion tax bill on the London-listed company.

Last year, Randgold Chief Executive Officer Mark Bristow delivered a blistering commentary on Barrick’s history in Tanzania, saying the dispute involving Acacia was caused by Barrick’s failure, over decades, to deliver value to the country. While the comments ruffled Barrick executives, Thornton recently praised Randgold’s performance in an interview with Canada’s Globe and Mail. Thornton also acknowledged that Acacia mines have never paid income tax to the Tanzanian government.

