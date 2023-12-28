(Bloomberg) -- British American Tobacco Plc’s Nigerian units have been fined $110 million by the nation’s antitrust agency for violating various laws including the tobacco control act.

The Federal Competition & Consumer Protection Commission levied the fine after a three-year probe into practices at the cigarette maker, the agency said in a post on X. The media office at British American Tobacco (Nigeria) Ltd. didn’t immediately respond to an email seeking comment.

The maker of Lucky Strikes agreed to pay the fine and will allow the commission to monitor its activities for two years to “ensure appropriate behavioral and business practices modification,” according to the statement.

The cigarette maker abused its “dominance, seeking to frustrate competitors, penalize retailers for providing equal platforms for product display of competitors,” the agency said.

