(Bloomberg) -- President-elect Joe Biden said December job losses indicate the U.S. needs to immediately provide additional pandemic relief and raise the minimum wage to at least $15 an hour.

“We need more direct relief flowing to families, small businesses, including finishing the job of getting the people $2,000 in relief,” Biden said Friday in Wilmington, Delaware, adding that Congress needs to act right away.

The U.S. labor market lost jobs in December for the first time in eight months, reflecting a plunge in restaurant employment that highlights how surging coronavirus infections are taking a greater toll on parts of the economy.

Non-farm payrolls decreased by 140,000 from the prior month, according to a Labor Department report Friday that bucked economists’ forecasts for a modest gain. The unemployment rate held at 6.7%, halting a string of seven straight drops.

