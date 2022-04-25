(Bloomberg) -- The Biden administration is weighing whether to attach a request for global food assistance to a new package of military and other aid for Ukraine, according to people familiar with the discussions.

The White House is still configuring a funding request to keep Ukraine supplied as it continues to battle the Russian invasion. That package also is being looked at as a vehicle to provide money for responding to the pandemic and for food assistance.

White House spokespeople declined immediate comment.

The war has disrupted exports of wheat, corn, sunflower oil and other foods from Russia and Ukraine, and growing alarm about how to deal with rapidly rising food costs and insecurity is driving bipartisan support in Congress for providing as much as $5 billion in aid.

“I don’t know if it’d be that much but we want money for food aid, yes,” Senator Lindsey Graham, a South Carolina Republican, said Monday when asked about the potential aid package. “The world food program is under siege so we need to do something.”

