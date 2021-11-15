(Bloomberg) -- Michael Burry has deleted his Twitter account once again, shortly after “The Big Short” investor disclosed he ditched some of his biggest bearish bets.

A search for Burry’s account, @michaeljburry, on the Twitter.com website showed the account no longer exists. Burry has repeatedly deleted and reactivated his account in recent months.

Scion Asset Management, which Burry founded and runs as chief executive officer, closed a number of trades in the third quarter including bets against Cathie Wood’s flagship ARK Innovation ETF, Elon Musk’s Tesla Inc. and the biggest Treasuries exchange-traded fund, the iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF, according to a regulatory filing Monday.

Burry had been active on Twitter in recent days. He weighed in on Tesla CEO Musk’s share sales -- with Musk firing back that Burry was “a broken clock” -- and warned of what he sees as an ongoing bubble in financial markets.

