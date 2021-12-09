(Bloomberg) -- Standard Bank Group Ltd. said customers in nine countries may be experiencing difficulties logging into their digital banking accounts after an outage.

Africa’s biggest bank said the service disruption was reported at 11:54 a.m. in Johannesburg, primarily impacting Android devices. In response to questions from Bloomberg, the lender said its banking and internet banking applications have been affected.

The Johannesburg-based firm has operations in 20 countries across sub-Saharan Africa. It said technical teams are working to resolve the issue and are urging customers to use alternatives including mobile banking, ATM and card options.

The bank’s shares were up as much as 1.2% on Thursday, before erasing gains and trading little changed by 4 p.m. in Johannesburg.

