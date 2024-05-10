(Bloomberg) -- Bank of England Chief Economist Huw Pill warned about the risk of being “seduced” by some measures of inflation that show a slowdown before more persistent pressures on prices are in check.

The official, who voted with the majority of the nine-member Monetary Policy Committee to leave interest rates at a 16-year high on Thursday, said officials are focused on underlying measures of prices.

The remarks indicate a hesitance by Pill to let up on the fight against inflation. The economist said he needs to see more evidence that wage growth, services inflation and a range of readings in the labor market are easing.

“We shouldn’t be seduced into drawing too much comfort from developments in inflation that are largely driven by factors that are external to us,” Pill said Friday in a web presentation to the BOE’s regional agents. “We need to make sure that we ensure that inflation is at target on a lasting and sustainable basis.”

He said that the “persistent components” of inflation are falling because rates are at a “restrictive” level.

“We are taking some comfort from recent developments in inflation,” he said. “We are seeing that persistent components of inflation on which we’re focused...beginning to decline. That does raise the prospect of the opportunity to reduce the amount of restriction in monetary policy through time.”

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.