    Nov 5, 2019

    Boeing CEO declines 2019 bonus, retains board support: Chairman

    Brendan Case, Bloomberg News

    Boeing CEO Dennis Muilenburg

    Dennis Muilenburg, chief executive officer of Boeing Co., speaks during a House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee hearing in Washington, D.C., Oct. 30, 2019. Bloomberg/Andrew Harrer

    Boeing Co. Chief Executive Officer Dennis Muilenburg will waive his 2019 bonus and decline stock grants until the grounded 737 Max is flying again, Chairman David Calhoun said.

    Muilenburg retains the confidence of Boeing’s board and is the right person to get the troubled jetliner back in the air after two deadly crashes, Calhoun said in an interview Tuesday with CNBC.

    “We’re going to support Dennis through this process,” Calhoun said.

    Muilenburg suggested scrapping the bonus on Nov. 2, Calhoun said, days after an appearance in Congress in which angry lawmakers and the relatives of crash victims questioned his compensation. Muilenburg also faced numerous calls to resign during two days of hearings.