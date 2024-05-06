(Bloomberg) -- Asian logistics operator GLP Pte told investors it has identified sources to help it repay a $1 billion dollar bond due 2025 and has already paid back $1.7 billion of its other bonds this year.

Repaying the 2025 bond may include tapping the debt market and loans from its “core relationship” banks, GLP Chief Financial Officer Nicholas Johnson said during a May 3 investor call.

About 46% of the company’s debt is maturing by the end of this year, and it plans to repay that amount with cash on hand, operational cash flow and proceeds from asset sales, according to filings and comments from the call.

The repayment update comes after GLP recently had its debt rating cut, and as a Chinese company explores a possible bid for a stake in one of its units. Investors are closely monitoring the spillover effects of China’s property-sector debt crunch into regional companies like GLP, which has a majority of its revenue generated from China.

Its 3.875% dollar bond due 2025 was largely unchanged Monday morning at 89 cents on the dollar, Bloomberg-compiled prices showed.

GLP, which is headquartered in Singapore, has been looking to sell some of its Chinese assets. Negotiations are still ongoing, and a major part of its Chinese business that’s been earmarked for a “strategic transaction” has been “monetized,” Johnson said. In September, the company announced that due diligence involving the China portfolio has been completed.

GLP China still has a net asset value of over $14 billion as of December, he said. “We will continue toward the previously communicated $10 billion monetization program.”

As of the end of 2023, GLP had around $2.2 billion of cash and cash equivalents, according to its latest financial statement. Total liabilities were about $23 billion.

S&P Global Ratings downgraded the company to junk last November — citing slower-than expected asset monetization and deteriorating liquidity — before withdrawing the grades at the company’s request.

China’s state-owned Guangdong Holdings Ltd. is considering a potential bid for a controlling stake in GLP’s China operations, Bloomberg reported last month. GLP’s management refused to comment when asked about the matter on the call and said its operations won’t be impacted if such a deal were to emerge.

