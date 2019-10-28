Boeing CEO to tell U.S. Senate 'we made mistakes' in 737 Max

Boeing Co. Chief Executive Officer Dennis Muilenburg said he’s confident fixes to the 737 Max will make it one of the safest airplanes ever after the company’s most popular jet was grounded following two fatal accidents.

“We know we made mistakes and got some things wrong,” Muilenburg said in advanced testimony for the Senate Commerce Committee, which he will address on Tuesday. “We own that, and we are fixing them. We have developed improvements to the 737 Max to ensure that accidents like these never happen again.”

His testimony begins one year from the date when a Lion Air 737 Max plunged into the Java Sea, killing all 189 people on board. It will be the first time Muilenburg takes questions from lawmakers since the crash and a subsequent one by an Ethiopian Airlines 737 Max in March that killed all 157 people on board that led to the worldwide grounding of the company’s top-selling and most profitable passenger jet.