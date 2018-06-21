{{ currentBoardShortName }}
    Jun 21, 2018

    Bombardier investing millions into creation of GTA aerospace hub

    The Canadian Press

    Bombardier

    A man walks out of a section of C100 cabin following Bombardier's announcement of the creation of an aerospace innovation hub in Downsview park in Toronto, on Thursday, June 21, 2018. , THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov

    TORONTO - Bombardier says it will be pouring millions of dollars into various projects aimed at creating an aerospace hub in the Greater Toronto Area.

    The aerospace giant says the funding strengthens its partnership with a local consortium whose primary goal is getting the hub established.

    The Downsview Aerospace Innovation and Research Consortium will set up a centre where academic and industry leaders can collaborate.

    Bombardier says it will dedicate $1.5 million a year for the next five years toward funding research at that centre.

    The company also plans to spend a total of $5 million towards creating aerospace research centres at Ryerson University and the University of Toronto.

    It will also fund a landing gear research project underway at Toronto's Centennial College and pour millions into boosting operations and refurbishing a key building for the consortium.