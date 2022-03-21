(Bloomberg) -- Bonds are under pressure Tuesday after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell struck a more hawkish tone in his campaign against inflation, triggering a slide in Treasuries. Asian stocks look set for a steady open.

Australian and New Zealand yields jumped following the surge in Treasury rates. The gap between five-year and 30-year U.S. yields is the narrowest since 2007, signaling an economic slowdown as the Fed hikes borrowing costs.

Equity futures pointed to gains for Australia, Japan and Hong Kong. U.S. shares wobbled in the wake of Powell’s comments before closing little changed.

Powell said the central bank is prepared to raise interest rates by a half percentage-point at its next meeting if needed. The Fed hiked by a quarter-point last week and signaled six more moves of that magnitude this year. A dollar gauge pushed higher.

Oil extended a rally, with Russia’s war in Ukraine nearing the one-month mark and no conclusion in sight, exacerbating supply concerns over the loss of Russian crude. European Union countries are pushing for more sanctions on Russia, though some remain opposed to including oil in them.

The trajectory of bonds is a focal point for investors fretting about an economic slowdown. High inflation, stoked by commodity-market disruptions due to the war, has increased pressure on the Fed and some other key central banks to tighten monetary policy.

Traders moved to fully price in at least seven quarter-point Fed hikes by December, suggesting at minimum one meeting this year will witness a larger move of 50 basis points.

“For the long term, 2.3% on the 10-year is not such a high figure at all,” Linda Duessel, senior equity strategist at Federated Hermes Inc., said on Bloomberg Television. “What spooks the market is when you have very quick moves, such as what we’re having now.”

Duessel said while Fed tightening might cause disruptions throughout the yield curve, the gap between the three-month and 10-year tenors is still steeply upward sloping, supporting the view that the U.S. economy remains strong.

While the Fed is tightening, expectations are growing that China will loosen monetary policy to support economic expansion.

China’s cabinet pledged stronger monetary policy support while cautioning against flooding the market with liquidity, state broadcaster CCTV reported Monday. Authorities vowed to avoid measures that can hurt market sentiment.

Here are some key events this week:

European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde among central bank speakers at the BIS innovation summit, Tuesday to March 23

EIA crude oil inventory report, Wednesday

Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey, Fed Chair Powell speak at BIS panel, Wednesday

U.K. Chancellor Rishi Sunak’s “Spring Statement” on the budget, Wednesday

U.S. President Joe Biden attends NATO emergency summit in Brussels, Thursday

Eurozone Markit PMIs, Thursday

U.S. initial jobless claims, U.S. durable goods, Thursday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The S&P 500 was little changed

The Nasdaq 100 fell 0.3%

Nikkei 225 futures increased 0.5%

Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 Index futures rose 1.1%

Hang Seng Index futures rose 0.8%

Currencies

The Japanese yen was at 119.47 per dollar

The offshore yuan was at 6.3712 per dollar

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose 0.2%

The euro was at $1.1018

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced 14 basis points to 2.29%

Australia’s 10-year yield jumped 12 basis points to 2.70%

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude rose 7.1% to $112.12 a barrel

Gold was at $1,936.00 an ounce

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.