(Bloomberg) -- The British Army’s Twitter and YouTube accounts have been hacked, according to a statement from an Army spokesperson Sunday.

A series of posts promoting non-fungible tokens were retweeted on the Army’s account on Sunday.

Its YouTube account has been renamed “Ark Invest” and features several videos from a panel hosted by Ark Investment Management LLC last year on Bitcoin. Tesla CEO Elon Musk, investor Cathie Wood and Twitter co-founder Jack Dorsey were speakers on the panel.

The Army spokesperson said in an emailed statement that an investigation into the breach is underway.

“We take information security extremely seriously and are resolving the issue,” the spokesperson said. “Until the investigation is complete it would be inappropriate to comment further.”

Ark Investment didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

