At Bumble Inc., love is in the air. The dating app that gives women the first move reported a surprisingly strong increase in revenue in the first quarter, signaling that the easing of pandemic restrictions has helped attract more paying users in core markets.

Sales rose 43 per cent from the same period a year earlier to US$171 million, beating the average analyst estimate and the company’s own prediction made in March. Total paying users increased 30 per cent to 2.8 million, with an average revenue per user of US$19.99, a more than US$2 increase over last year, the company said Wednesday in a statement.

The Austin-based company is predicting sales of US$175 million to US$178 million in the current quarter, a range higher than the average analyst’s forecast.

Bumble, which raised US$2.15 billion in its public stock offering in February, was launched in 2014 by co-founder and Chief Executive Officer Whitney Wolfe Herd as a way to change the dynamics of dating for women. It has subsequently added features, such as Bumble BFF and Bumble Biz, that introduce new friends and business contacts, respectively. Bumble and rival Match Group Inc. have had to adapt and innovate during the pandemic, coming up with new ways to keep people engaged online and finding relationships over video and chat while restaurants, bars and other social venues were locked down. Now with more people vaccinated and cities opening up, Bumble will be looking to keep users engaged both on-and-offline. It’s planning to open a wine bar in New York this summer, Wolfe Herd said in an interview with the Wall Street Journal Tuesday.

“Bumble can sustain 25 per cent growth longer-term as younger customers increasingly use dating apps for relationships,” said Bloomberg Intelligence analyst Matthew Martino before the results were announced.

Bumble’s women-centered approach has been popular with female users especially as the company makes efforts to prioritize safety and curb unsolicited messaging through advanced reporting features and an anti-body-shaming policy.

The company’s namesake app grew sales by 61 per cent in the first quarter as pandemic began to wane in North America, its primary market. Badoo, which is focused on Europe, posted an 18 per cent increase in revenue.

Bumble reported net profit of US$323.4 million in the first quarter or US$1.69 a share.

Bumble’s stock has dropped about 40 per cent from its peak on Feb. 16 and is now about 10 per cent above its US$43 offering price. The shares gained about 1.6 per cent in late trading, after closing at US$47.24 Wednesday in New York.