(Bloomberg) -- BuzzFeed Inc.’s plunge after leaping into the public market earlier this week is accelerating.

Shares of the digital media company were down more than 14% to $6.58 at 12:43 p.m. in New York, putting them on pace to close at a fourth consecutive record low. BuzzFeed debuted on Dec. 6 after merging with blank-check company 890 5th Avenue Partners Inc., and since then it has shed nearly one-third of its value as the majority of investors opted not to participate, leaving the business with a fraction of the millions in funding it originally expected to receive.

The plunge by the company that Jonah Peretti co-founded 15 years ago contrasts with this week’s 5.6% rise in the De-SPAC Index, which measures the performance of a group of 25 companies that came from SPAC reverse mergers.

To be sure, volatility in blank-check companies and the firms that go public through them has been pronounced after the offerings reached a peak in the first quarter of this year. The De-SPAC Index is down 47% from its Feb. 12 record, compared with a 19% rally in the S&P 500 Index over the same period.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.