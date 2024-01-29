BYD Preliminary Net Income Rises Up to 87% But Misses Estimates

(Bloomberg) -- BYD Co.’s preliminary 2023 net income was 29 billion yuan ($4 billion) to 31 billion yuan, according to a Monday filing to the Shenzhen Stock Exchange, missing the average estimate from analysts of 31.5 billion yuan.

The company, which overtook Volkswagen AG as China’s best-selling car brand in 2023, said earnings increased on higher overseas sales and good cost control. The preliminary earnings represent an increase of 74.5% to 86.5% from 2022.

