(Bloomberg) -- California Governor Gavin Newsom urged bankrupt power giant PG&E Corp. to reconsider its picks for a board overhaul, saying the company is about to appoint hedge fund financiers and others who have little or no experience in California or the utility business.

Newsom, whose staff had been briefed on PG&E’s picks in the past week, said the company is “primed” to make appointments that include “out-of-state executives” and pressed it to consider a board that consists primarily of Californians with experience as regulators, safety experts and clean energy advocates. His letter comes as a Friday deadline nears for PG&E board nominations.

His remarks are the latest in an intensifying battle over who will lead PG&E out of the biggest utility bankruptcy in U.S. history. A group of hedge funds working with law firm Jones Day have faced off against activist investor BlueMountain Capital Management LLC over the board overhaul that PG&E promised as its power lines were probed for starting the deadliest wildfire in California history, killing 85 people last year. PG&E filed for bankruptcy in January while facing fire liabilities that could exceed $30 billion.

With its potential board picks, PG&E “would send a clear message that it is prioritizing quick profits for Wall Street over public safety and reliable and affordable energy service,” Newsom said in his letter to interim Chief Executive Officer John Simon.

PG&E didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment. The company has said it’s looking to replace the majority of its board with new, independent directors.

The utility has been forced to delay its deadline for director nominees multiple times amid negotiations with investors and other stakeholders.

BlueMountain said in a statement Thursday that it shares Newsom’s view that PG&E needs a board with experience in safety and utility operations, among other things. The company had proposed a slate including activist investor Jeff Ubben, former California Treasurer Phil Angelides and National Transportation Safety Board ex-chairman Christopher Hart, as well as former utility executives.

