(Bloomberg) -- California regulators have granted Vietnam’s VinFast a license to test autonomous vehicles on public streets in the state, according to an emailed statement from the automaker’s parent company, Vingroup JSC.

VinFast has set up a research institute in the U.S., the statement said.

The company said last month it aims to deliver its first electric vehicles to the U.S., Canada and Europe beginning in June, 2022.

VinFast said it expects to start receiving overseas orders in November. The sports-utility vehicles its making will also have limited self-driving features using artificial intelligence technology.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.